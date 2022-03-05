Nicki Minaj Spotted As Face for New Heaven by Marc Jacobs Collection

The New York designer taps one of rap music’s hottest stars.

Female rappers are some of the stylish celebrities around, covering magazines and walking down runways from Milan to Paris to New York. Designers have used them to spit lyrics in a verse or two of their songs or sport their wears for an album cover or press appearance.

Marc Jacobs, a brand that has risen alongside rap music, has tapped one of the culture’s queens to rep him for his new line.

Nicki Minaj has been hired by designer Marc Jacobs in their campaign for the new Spring collection, titled Heaven by Marc Jacobs.

In the campaign, Nicki Minaj is rocking two looks from the collection.

One fit has a white Heaven logo baby tee and the black multi-buckle kiki boot in black. She took to Instagram to promote her new model gig and said, “The Harajuku Barbie Introducing the #Heavn Campaign by #MarcJacobs”

The second look featured the “Superbass” artist in a pink corset and playground star jeans set paired with blue platform heels.

The Spring collection of Heaven by Marc Jacobs is now available online and will be followed up by the second release in April. This version will have the cast from Comedy Central’s Hi Octane.

The third release will drop in May and feature psychedelic graphics by Elliot Shields.

Nicki Minaj has been throwing the world into a frenzy with her fashions for years.

Last year, when Nicki returned to social media after a five-month hiatus, she made an ill fashion statement with candy pink Chanel crocs, making the hideous shoewear must-haves last Summer.