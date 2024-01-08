Nicki Minaj Dissing “Starships” Gets A Response From Producer RedOne

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj wanted to let her fans know that they should not expect to hear “Starships” during her concerts. The song’s producer has now weighed in on the rapper’s decision to cut the single from her sets.

“I don’t perform that song no more, y’all. I don’t like it. What y’all want me to do? It’s a stupid song,” Nicki Minaj told the crowd at her New Year’s Eve performance in Miami.

RedOne co-produced “Starships” along with Carl Falk and Rami Yacoub. TMZ got the Moroccan-born music producer’s reaction to Minaj’s public declaration about the Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded track.

“I have the utmost respect for Nicki Minaj and I love her work very much. I will always respect an artist’s wishes,” RedOne told the outlet. He continued, “I feel very proud to have made that record with her along with the global success it made.”

Nicki Minaj Also Hates “Anaconda” & “Your Love”

“Starships” charted in over two dozen countries. Nicki Minaj’s Pop-infused 2012 record peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The Recording Industry Association of America certified the song as 9x-platinum. “Starships” has amassed more than 1 billion streams on Spotify.

The New Year’s Eve show was not the first time Nicki Minaj expressed no longer enjoying “Starships.” In 2020, the Queens, New York City native admitted to despising three particular early singles in her discography.

“I wish I never recorded ‘Anaconda.’ I like the video but ugh. My first ever solo song on Billboard was ‘Your Love.’ To this day I like the video but I hate the song. I could go on and on,” Minaj confessed. “I hate ‘Starships,’ I mean, ew, ‘Starships?’ I’m like, ‘Why did I do that?’ I really think that every time I hear it.”

Nicki Minaj dropped her fifth studio LP, Pink Friday 2, on December 8, 2023. The project hosts the singles “Super Freaky Girl,” “Red Ruby da Sleeze” and “Last Time I Saw You.” Pink Friday 2 also features production by Finneas, ATL Jacob, Murda Beatz, Boi-1da, Dr. Luke and more.