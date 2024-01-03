Nicki Minaj Will No Longer Perform Her “Stupid” Song – Which Happens To Be One Of Her Biggest Hits!

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj refused to perform one of her most popular songs during her concert on New Years. Eve. Read more!

Nicki Minaj refused to sing her track “Starships” during a New Year’s Eve performance. During a New Year’s Eve celebration at E11EVEN in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, Nicki declared the 2012 hit song “stupid.”

In a clip that was posted on TikTok this week, Nicki Minaj could be seen half-heartedly singing the first few lines of the track before stopping the performance.

“Hold on,” the 41-year-old said to the crowd. “I don’t perform that song no more, y’all.” “I don’t like it,” Nicki Minaj continued, resulting in a clearly unimpressed audience. “What y’all want me to do? Stupid song.”

The performer then launched into her 2010 smash hit “Super Bass.” “Starships,” from her Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded album, peaked at No.5 on the Hot 100 and spent 31 weeks on the chart.

Following the show, fans took to TikTok to comment on Nicki’s thoughts about her hit song.

“It makes me sad when artists say they don’t like their most popular song. That song gave you tons of sales, fans and recognition, at least respect it,” one fan wrote. Meanwhile, another fan commented, “I don’t blame her it’s dated and would get annoying to perform all the time.”