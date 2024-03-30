Nicki Minaj’s “Super Bass” Becomes Best-Selling Song By Female Rapper

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Barbz leader’s breakout solo hit overtakes two songs by Cardi B.

Nicki Minaj has added another historic accolade to her impressive résumé. The Recording Industry Association of America certified the New York City-raised rap superstar’s “Super Bass” as 12x-platinum on Friday (March 29).

“Super Bass” is now the most-certified song by a female rapper in history. The single off Minaj’s 2010 debut studio LP, Pink Friday, surpassed Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” (11x-platinum) and “I Like It” (11x-platinum).

In addition, Nicki Minaj earned a platinum plaque for her 2023 album Pink Friday 2 this week. The Pink Friday 2 track “Red Ruby da Sleeze” also received platinum certification from the RIAA.

Nicki Minaj scored her first solo Top 10 entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with “Super Bass.” The record peaked at No. 3 in August 2011 and became the longest-charting song of Minaj’s career (39 weeks).

The song’s Sanaa Hamri-directed music video won Best Hip-Hop Video at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards. Nicki Minaj’s visuals have surpassed 1 billion YouTube views since its premiere on the platform.

Post Malone and Swae Lee’s “Sunflower” currently holds the record for the most-certified song of all time (20x-platinum). The Recording Industry Association of America certified Outkast’s Speakerboxxx/The Love Below as the best-selling rap album.