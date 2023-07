Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj and her family have been swatted again—this time, a 911 caller claimed there’d been a shooting at her Los Angeles home. According to TMZ, several L.A. County Sheriff deputies rushed to Minaj’s home in in the San Fernando Valley on Saturday afternoon (July 29) with sirens blaring. They were led to believe someone had been shot at the home. Police made contact with Minaj once on the property, and she was reportedly furious.

After all, this isn’t the first time Minaj has been a victim of a swatting incident. In early June, L.A.P.D. officers were again dispatched to her home after a caller claimed her child was being abused. After speaking to Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, they also checked out their 3-year-old son. They determined no crime had been committed and soon left the residence. Just hours later—around 3 a.m. local time—police received another call from someone who insisted Minaj’s home was on fire.

Swatting—a form of prank call where the goal is to get a police response at someone’s home—is a growing problem for police around the country but especially in California, where many celebrities live. Miley Cyrus, Ashton Kutcher, Justin Bieber, Tom Cruise, Kris Jenner, Paris Hilton, Rihanna and Justin Timberlake are among the many stars who’ve been targeted. Police are investigating the latest incident.