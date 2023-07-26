Nicki Minaj Not In Women In Hip-Hop Doc Because She Supposedly Refused To License Music

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj’s fans blasted a new documentary about women in Hip-Hop for not including the legendary rapper – but it may have been her own fault!

Nicki Minaj allegedly didn’t let the makers of a hip-hop docuseries license her music.

Netflix executives released a trailer for the forthcoming docuseries “Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop,” featuring appearances from Queen Latifah, MC Lyte, Saweetie, Coi Leray, and Latto, among others.

Nicki’s fans took to Twitter, also known as X, to blast her snub, and Shawn Allen, who allegedly co-produced the project, claimed she wouldn’t let the team use her music or video promos.

“Nicki didn’t let us license her music & videos,” Allen wrote to a fan outraged by the omission. Allen confirmed to another user that they planned to include the “Starships” rapper, but “it didn’t make sense bc she didn’t give us any licensing.”

He claimed that was the exact reason why “Get Ur Freak On” hitmaker Missy Elliott isn’t included in the series.

Allen alleged that Nicki refused to license her material elsewhere because she was working on her own project.

“I think bc Nicki is working on her own doc…I don’t understand why Missy didn’t agree,” he added before clarifying that Netflix officials bought the four-episode documentary but didn’t produce it.

“Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop” will premiere on Netflix on 9 August.

Nicki has yet to comment on Allen’s claims.