Queen Latifah, MC Lyte, Saweetie, Coi Leray & More To Appear In Netflix’s ‘Ladies First’ Docuseries

Some fans are upset that certain stars are not in the trailer.

Netflix will explore female rap history with a documentary series titled Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop. The limited program will feature some of the most successful artists in the genre.

Legendary emcees like Roxanne Shante, MC Lyte, Queen Latifah, and Remy Ma will make appearances in the docuseries. In addition, contemporary stars such as Latto, Saweetie, Coi Leray, and Rapsody sat down for interviews as well.

Netflix’s Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop will debut on the global streaming platform on Wednesday, August 9. An official trailer for the 4-episode documentary arrived on YouTube and social media on July 25.

“This timely limited doc series recontextualizes the role the irrepressible women of Hip Hop played throughout the revolutionary genre’s 50 years by reinserting them into the canon where they belong: at the center, from day one to present day,” reads a description for Ladies First.

Some online Hip Hop fans expressed excitement for the forthcoming Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop. Others pointed out the apparent omission of historic performers like Lil Kim, Foxy Brown, Missy Elliott, and Nicki Minaj.

For example, one YouTube user commented, “Foxy Brown, Missy Elliott, and Nicki Minaj definitely should’ve been showcased in this trailer.” However, another person wrote, “Y’all complaining about no Nicki or Missy but there’s also, no Kim, no Foxy, no TLC/LeftEye (yes TLC contributed to Hip Hop as well), no Eve, no Trina… They probably could not contribute or appear on the doc so they don’t show them.”

It is not currently clear if the trailer represents the only female rappers discussed in Ladies First. Even though some people do not show up in the teaser video that does not necessarily mean the series completely ignores their contributions to the culture.

Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop comes at a time when many Hip Hop enthusiasts recognize the culture is currently experiencing a renaissance for women. Even chart-topping male rap star Lil Baby acknowledged the dominance of female rappers at the moment.