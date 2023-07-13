Lil Baby Declares Female Rappers Are Running The Game Right Now

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The “Go Hard” rhymer names Nicki Minaj as the GOAT.

There has been a lot of discourse taking place in Hip Hop culture about the current dominance of the female rap scene. Lil Baby seems to agree that women have their fingers on the pulse of the public at the moment.

Complex enlisted Lil Baby and Rylo Rodriguez for an episode of GOAT Talk on YouTube. During the one-on-one interaction, Baby had to name who he believes is the greatest female rapper of all time.

“Yeah, I’d say Nicki Minaj for sure,” answered Lil Baby. He also added, “It’s like crazy, crazy female artists right now, for sure. Females [are] like running the game right now.”

Last year, Lil Baby linked with Nicki Minaj for the “Do We Have a Problem?” and“Bussin” tracks. Both of those singles peaked inside the Top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Minaj has also worked with several female rappers over the last year. The New York-bred emcee recently created a musical partnership with Hip Hop neophyte Ice Spice for “Princess Diana” and “Barbie World.”

Lil Baby’s Quality Control labelmates, City Girls, earned a Hot 100 hit with 2022’s “Good Love” featuring Usher. City Girls member JT will drop a solo single called “No Bars” this Friday (July 14).

Additionally, 2023 produced popular songs by other female rappers like Coi Leray, Sexxy Redd, Lola Brooke, Kaliii, and Doechii. Grammy winner Cardi B recently teamed with GloRilla, Latto, and Fendi Da Rapper for well-received collaborations as well.