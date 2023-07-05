Charlamagne Tha God: Cardi B Did For Female Rap What Jay-Z & Drake Did

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Female rappers have been dominating much of the conversation in Hip Hop culture over the last year. Cardi B, Latto, Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, GloRilla, Coi Leray, Sexxy Redd, Lola Brooke, Doechii, and other women left a mark on the charts and in the clubs.

Rap fans also got to see several of these high-profile stars collaborate together for hit records. For example, Cardi B teamed up with GloRilla for 2022’s “Tomorrow 2” and Latto for 2023’s “Put It On Da Floor Again.”

Previously, Cardi joined forces with City Girls for “Twerk” in 2019. In the following year, the Bronx native recruited Megan Thee Stallion for the internet-breaking, global smash “WAP” which earned 7x-Platinum certification from the RIAA.

The music video for “WAP” also featured cameos by then-up-and-coming female rappers Latto, Rubi Rose, and Sukihana. Plus, a simple Cardi B co-sign can focus mainstream eyes on a rising talent like Scar-Lip.

Media personality Charlamagne Tha God gives Cardi B credit for ushering in a female rap era that centers around cooperation. The Breakfast Club radio host even compared the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker to two male Hip Hop GOAT contenders.

“Salute to Cardi. Cardi shifted that in the culture,” said Charlamagne Tha God on the Its Up There Podcast. “Because Cardi made it where you’re the OG, you’re the person that’s made all the money, you sold all the records, but you have no problem putting your arm around that next person.”

CTG also added, “Cardi did for female rap what Jay-Z and Drake did. Whatever that next thing that’s out, Jay-Z would jump on it. Whether it’s Juvenile’s ‘Ha,’ whether it was Houston, whether it was Rick Ross, whoever it was, Jay was jumping on that.”

“Drake did the same thing. Drake did it with lesser-known artists. What Drake did was make the record big. I think what Jay did with those co-signs was he made the artist big,” Charlamagne told Big Loon. CTG continued, “I think Cardi’s doing both. I think Cardi’s helping to make the artist big and she’s helping to make the music big.”

Cardi B worked with another up-and-comer for a new song dropping on Friday, June 7. The Grammy winner collaborated with Chicago-based artist Fendi Da Rapper for an official remix of “Point Me To The S####” titled “Point Me 2.”