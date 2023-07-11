City Girls Member JT Announces Solo Single “No Bars”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Will the Nicki Minaj-backed rapper use the song to take shots at her rivals?

Jatavia “JT” Johnson rose to prominence as part of the Miami-based rap group known as City Girls. She now prepares to drop a solo song later this week.

“‘B!tches always in my business’… NO BARS FRIDAY! 🚫📶😜🫡,” wrote JT on her Instagram page on Monday (July 10). She shared the single’s official cover art on the social media platform as well.

City Girls, which also includes Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee, have been releasing music via Quality Control Music since 2017. The duo contributed “F### Dat N####” on that year’s Quality Control: Control The Streets, Volume 1 compilation.

While JT served time behind bars for aggravated identity theft, Yung Miami continued to promote the City Girls brand on her own. JT dropped “First Day Out” in October 2019 following her release from federal custody.

City Girls put out the Girl Code album in 2018 while JT was still incarcerated. That project included the Top 40 hits “Act Up” and “Twerk” featuring Cardi B. However, JT and Cardi had a falling out since that collaboration.

Some online fans have been speculating if JT will use “No Bars” to take shots at Cardi B after the two rap stars exchanged words on social media last year, but Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee claimed both women settled their differences.

A lot of the turmoil involving JT and Cardi B included another female rapper. Cardi’s longtime rival, Nicki Minaj, inserted herself into the beef at the time. Before that social media spat, Minaj recruited JT for the “Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix)” posse cut which sparked some of the tension in the female rap scene.

In addition, JT admitted Nicki Minaj helped pen some of her lyrics. The 30-year-old rhymer said, “I just released a snippet of this freestyle I’ve been holding on to for so long. Nicki actually helped me with a few bars in there.”