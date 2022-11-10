JT Talks Nicki Minaj Helping Her Write Upcoming Freestyle

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Collaborators #JT and #NickiMinaj discuss working together on music.

For its Winter 2022 Issue, fashion publisher i-D tapped City Girls member JT to converse with Nicki Minaj.

Part of the I-D conversation included the two rappers discussing an upcoming freestyle by JT. Apparently, Nicki Minaj played a role in the creation of the track.

“I just released a snippet of this freestyle I’ve been holding on to for so long. Nicki actually helped me with a few bars in there,” stated JT. Minaj then asked the Miami native when she plans to release the record.

JT said, “I think it’s gonna come out in November. But I be shy. I got anxiety. It takes a lot for me…” Nicki responded, “You need to put it out right away! They need to hear that, chile. It’s so hot. What’s stopping you? Let’s go!”

Nicki Minaj and JT recently worked together on the “Super Freaky Girl (Queens Mix)” single. That collaboration also featured fellow female rappers BIA, Katie Got Bandz, Akbar V, and Maliibu Miitch.

“I wanna hear girls rap again. Like, just rap. When I did my BET Cypher years ago, I purposely didn’t wear revealing clothes. I wore a sweatsuit,” said Nicki Minaj. “So even though we were being super freaky girls on the song, and we all had fun, y’all really spit.”

The original “Super Freaky Girl” debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song became Nicki Minaj’s first solo single to reach the top of the weekly rankings. She also scored chart-toppers with “Say So” by Doja Cat and “Trollz” with 6ix9ine.