Nicki Minaj Talks Partnering With Amazon For ‘Queen Radio’

The Hip Hop superstar says the first episode of her revived show will arrive in April.

Nicki Minaj is taking her talents to the live radio Amp platform. The Amazon property will be the new home of Minaj’s popular Queen Radio show.

The move to Amazon follows Queen Radio‘s original run on Apple Music. Amp will also host upcoming programs by Pusha T, Lil Yachty, Big Boi, Tinashe, Travis Barker, and other musicians.

Nicki Minaj addressed her decision to switch streaming services during an Instagram Live session on Tuesday. The 39-year-old Queen album creator also brought DJ Boof and Joe Budden onto the stream.

“I am very excited to be partners with Amazon on bringing back Queen Radio,” stated Minaj. “Queen Radio is just something that is so dear to my heart. Of course, there have been times where I’ve thought about, ‘I don’t necessarily want to do Queen Radio, or any radio for that matter.’ But, why not?”

She continued, “I want to say to Amazon, thank you guys so much for already being a really amazing partner with me on Queen Radio. We actually have so many things in store for you that I will be rolling out with Amazon.”

Nicki Minaj went on to announce the first official new episode of Queen Radio is likely to arrive on April 8. After saying she loved working with Apple Music in the past, the 10-time Grammy nominee explained her followers will get access to more fan-friendly features on the Amp app.

“Radio has always been about music and culture,” said John Ciancutti, Vice President of Amp, in a press release. “But imagine if you were inventing the medium for the first time today. You’d combine what people love about radio – spontaneous talk, new music discovery, diverse personalities, and broad programming – with all that’s made possible by today’s technology.”

Ciancutti added, “You’d make it so anybody with a phone, a voice, and a love for music could make their own show. And that’s exactly what we’re doing. Amp makes it possible for you to grab the mic and run the airwaves. We are creating a new version of radio that will have an infinite dial of shows.”

The limited-access beta version of Amp is available for download in the U.S. iOS App Store. Amp users will need a free Amazon account as their login credentials. Amazon also offers an Amp Newsletter for more information about the app.