Nicki Minaj Taunts JAY-Z With Pink Wig AI Image After Her Instagram Disappears

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj posted an AI-generated image of JAY-Z wearing a pink wig and crop top shortly after her Instagram mysteriously disappeared.

Nicki Minaj took another swing at JAY-Z and Roc Nation late Monday night by posting an AI-generated image of the rap mogul wearing a pink wig and matching crop top, captioned with a blunt message: “I AM YOUR KARMA.”

The post came hours after Minaj’s Instagram account mysteriously disappeared, prompting speculation among her followers.

In response, Minaj shared a clip of Demoree Hadley, daughter of Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez, discussing a 2025 federal lawsuit. The suit accuses Perez of using Florida’s Baker Act and Marchman Act to have her daughter involuntarily committed without cause.

In a follow-up message, she added, “Sorry to all the aspiring artists/young superstars in the making. Yall not on the radio being interviewed b/c the agenda needs to be pushed first. if you can’t see what’s happening may you be forever cursed. You’re already blind. Now you’re cursed, too.”

This latest online barrage follows a turbulent stretch for Minaj, who has spent much of 2025 publicly accusing JAY-Z and Roc Nation of sabotaging her career.

On October 15, she stunned her followers by canceling her upcoming 2026 album and directly blaming JAY-Z.

“Ok I’m not going to put out the album anymore,” she wrote. “No more music. Hope you’re happy now [JAY-Z]. Bye, Barbz. Love you for life.”

That announcement capped off weeks of tension, during which Minaj claimed Roc Nation pressured her to tour and drop new music against her will.

However, she reversed course the next day, promising to deliver a standout album.