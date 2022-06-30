Nicki Minaj Teams With Rap Snacks For Her Own “Barbie-Que” Chips

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rap Snacks will launch its Barbie-Que Honey Truffle Potato Chips after securing a partnership with Nicki Minaj.

Nicki Minaj has partnered with Rap Snacks to launch her own potato chips.

According to People magazine, Rap Snacks will release her Barbie-Que Honey Truffle Potato Chips. Nicki Minaj is expected to announce her new snack at the 2022 Essence Festival on Friday (July 1).

“Nicki Minaj is unquestionably one of the most disruptive forces in the history of rap,” Rap Snacks CEO James Lindsay said. “You’re talking about a woman who rewrote the rules of Hip Hop culture and happens to be a phenomenal entrepreneur, as well. It just makes sense that as a brand disrupting the snack industry, we align to push the bar even further. This is the beginning of a legendary partnership.”

Lindsay started Rap Snacks in 1994. Nicki Minaj joins a long list of rappers who’ve worked with the brand.

Rap Snacks has collaborated with Rick Ross, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Moneybagg Yo and Migos, among others. The company also sells lemonade and ramen noodles.

Nicki Minaj will be headlining the 2022 Essence Festival, which returns to New Orleans for its first in-person event in two years. Janet Jackson, The Roots, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah and City Girls will also be performing at the festival.