Rick Ross Gets His Own Sweet Chilli Lemon Pepper Rap Snacks Flavor

(AllHipHop News)
William “Rick Ross” Roberts II is the latest rapper to have his own Rap Snacks bag. “The Official Snack of Hip Hop” introduced new Sweet Chilli Lemon Pepper-flavored potato chips as part of a multi-product brand cooperation between the self-described “biggest boss that you seen thus far” and the food company.
“Our partnership with Rick Ross marks an exciting time for the Rap Snacks brand as we continue to expand nationally and bolster our distribution footprint. Rick Ross’ business acumen and contribution to the culture is the perfect recipe for what we’re developing next, as we introduce new flavor profiles and innovative products,” said James Lindsay, CEO of Rap Snacks.
Previously, Rap Snacks produced packaging that features Cardi B, Migos, Lil Yachty, Boosie, and other Hip Hop stars. Last year, Voletta Wallace endorsed Cookout BBQ Sauce and Honey Jalapeno flavors which celebrated her late son Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace by donating some of the sales proceeds to the Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation and the Rap Snacks “Boss Up” Foundation.
Rick Ross is adding his business relationship with Rap Snacks to his ever-growing list of money-making opportunities. The South Florida native is the head of Maybach Music Group. Rozay also owns several Wingstop and Checkers franchises, and he is said to have a vast real estate portfolio. Additionally, AllHipHop.com recently reported on Ross’s new deal with Jetdoc healthcare provider.