Nicki Minaj Teases Rihanna “Pink Friday 2” Feature, Eyes Up Taylor Swift Collab

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj says her “Pink Friday 2” album will not be complete until “Queen” Rihanna sends in her vocals.

Nicki Minaj may be breaking records with her latest album, Pink Friday 2, but she’s keeping the surprises coming, teasing a possible Rihanna feature.

On Wednesday (December 20), the iconic NYC rapper took to her Instagram Story with a video of RiRi dancing to PF2 cut “FTCU.” Hinting at a new song, she wrote, “The full gag city deluxe ain’t coming out until Queen Rih send her vocals. POW.”

The teaser had Nicki Minaj and Rihanna fans clamoring for their first collab in over a decade. They last appeared on “Fly” in 2011, which appeared on the original Pink Friday album.

Minaj showed love to Rihanna during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live. When host Andy Cohen asked her to name the “current queen of pop,” she replied, “I don’t know. The people who are in the industry now, they’ve already put in their work, so they’re queens in their own right.”

However, Cohen pressed her, asking the “Barbie Dreams” hitmaker if she had a queen of her own.

“There are two women that I have looked up to in the music industry since I’ve come in it in a different way. Just because of who they are and where I’m from and who I am. Of course,” Nicki Minaj added before naming Beyoncé and Rihanna.

Nicki Minaj reveals she looks up to Beyoncé & Rihanna in the music industry. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/LXUxIP4U7g — Hardwhite (@HARDWHlTE) December 15, 2023

Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj also revealed there is a pop icon she would love to work with in the future. When a fan asked if she would collaborate with Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj replied, “In a heart beat.”

In a heart beat — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 20, 2023

While celebrating her record-breaking vinyl sales, Minaj credited Taylor Swift and her fans, who she said “put in the work.”

“The SAG QUEEN TAYLOR DESERVES!!!! PERIOD!!!!!” she added. “She takes months & years off then comes back with great music & fans who’ll never leave her!!!! The END!!!!!!!”