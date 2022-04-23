The Young Money Rapper is high off of life now!

Being a mother is having an amazing impact on rapper Nicki Minaj. The chart-topper says now she is at her happiest when she is sober, versus finding joy in alcohol and narcotics.

The Queens native shared the new awareness on social media. She tweeted, “I used to b happy when I was high. Now I’m happy when I’m sober. No judgement to anyone. Be gentle with yourself.”

It seems she is not the only one. A fan @DevonShmitty bumped a tweet from another rapper who shared how “happy” he is sober.

The Twitter used pointed out that her former boyfriend, Meek Mill, gave a similar assessment earlier this year.

On January 8th, he tweeted, “I smoke weed everyday and get depressed and soon as I get high …, I be happy as hell sober lol it just helps me think deeper and more realistic lol.”

In the past, the “Pills and Potions” rapper has joked about smoking weed online.

Once, she tweeted, “This weed had the clouds turning into actual ppl & they were doing things. They were moving around & had a life of their own. like humans.”

Another time she wrote, “whoa! do ppl still smoke weed??? sooooo 10 years ago! AS IF!!!!!! soooooo NOT FETCH! well, not for my barbies anyway…;).”

True Barbz might have seen this coming.

On her new song “We Go Up,” which debuted last month, she spits, “I know they sleeping on me … B###### got epilepsy … I don’t do coke, little b#### … I don’t even do Pepsi.”