Nicki Minaj Unleashes On Deb Antney For Trying To Squash Lil Kim Beef Behind Her Back 

Nicki Minaj is furious with Deb Antney after the music exec revealed she extended an olive branch to her longtime rival, Lil Kim.

During a recent interview, the pioneering Hip-Hop exec was asked if she ever reached out to Lil Kim or Cardi B to try and make amends with Nicki Minaj.

“I think that we all would love to see that but people would have to be willing to do that,” she explained. “And to be perfectly honest with you, and [Nicki Minaj] gonna kill me for saying even this, but I did reach out to Kim.”

Nicki Minaj Asked Deb Antney Not To Reach Out To Lil Kim

While it appears things went no further, with Antney staying silent on the details, Nicki Minaj was furious. She took to X (Twitter), with a lengthy post blasting Anteny for going public. According to the NYC rapper, she lost it when she learned Antney extended the olive branch to Lil Kim, insisting people would believe she did it on her behalf.

“Deb, Isn’t it funny how you left out the biggest part of the story?” Minaj began. “I didn’t ask you to do a THING! You told me AFTER THE FACT & I SCREAMED ON YOU & told you if you reach out to ppl now that you’re being seen around me, they will THINK it’s coming FROM ME so to NEVER do that again w/o discussing it with me FIRST. I said I’d never want that & that now she’d think that message came from me which is not cool.”

Minaj continued, revealing that Antney suggested Lim Kim and Foxy Brown join her Pink Friday 2 Tour.

“HIGHEST GROSSING TOUR BY A FEMALE RAPPER IN HISTORY,” Minaj declared. “Currently top 10 in history. Competing for TOP 3 in history when the tour is done. You laughed it off & said her & foxy should come out I said no I’d only want foxy to come out on stage with me, she’s like family to me. No disrespect.”

Furthermore, Minaj also accused Antney of using the Lil Kim story and her name for attention. “Stop using my name for clickbait in 2024. We get it!!!!! I’m dat btch!!!!!!” she added. “How dare you? Interviews? Chiiiiiiiiiiiiii WOO WEE!!!!! This world, man, this world. Love yourself deeply.”