Nicki Minaj Victimized By Credit Card Thieves Who Steal A Fortune

Nicki Minaj exposed close associates for allegedly charging nearly $30K on her new Amex card without permission, hinting at possible RICO charges.

Rapper Nicki Minaj revealed Tuesday (October 14) that several people close to her allegedly used her American Express credit card without permission, racking up nearly $30,000 in unauthorized charges over two months.

The “Super Bass” artist shared screenshots of five separate charges on her Instagram account in the early morning hours of October 14, claiming that at least four different people had accessed her brand-new credit card number.

“3 different people in a span of 2 months charging my Amex w/o permission,” Minaj wrote on social media. “Some couldn’t even explain how they had the brand new card number. Hmmmm.”

The charges, which Minaj posted as evidence, totaled approximately $30,000. She indicated that some of the alleged perpetrators had been stealing from her for years.

“A couple of them have been doing it for years,” she continued. “Filed the first report a couple of weeks ago. They’re all going to jail.”

According to Minaj’s posts, the alleged theft extends beyond credit card fraud.

She claimed a fourth person was also involved in stealing from both her and her fanbase, known as the Barbz. The rapper also alleged that one of the thieves had been tracking her movements using a device connected to his phone number.

Minaj said she confronted all the alleged perpetrators and they were “caught red handed.” She suggested the scheme involved more people than initially revealed and hinted at potential RICO charges.

“Let’s see if they’ll go to jail for their ring leaders,” she wrote. “Let’s see if they’ll save themselves or be apart of the RICO. Hope the group chats were worth it.”

The rapper has not disclosed the identities of the alleged thieves but indicated they may be people within her professional circle, writing, “I wonder if their other clients know that they’re thieves.”

This is not the first time Minaj has dealt with credit card theft allegations.

In August 2018, she publicly accused her ex-boyfriend, Safaree Samuels, of stealing her credit card during their relationship, which ended in 2014. The accusation came during a heated Twitter exchange between the former couple, according to multiple media reports.

The timing of Nicki Minaj’s revelation comes amid ongoing tensions with fellow rapper Cardi B, who recently made her own allegations about Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, allegedly using credit cards inappropriately.

However, it remains unclear whether these separate incidents are connected.

Credit card fraud affects millions of Americans annually, with the Federal Trade Commission reporting over 390,000 cases annually. Celebrities often face heightened risks due to their public profiles and the number of people who may have access to their personal information.

Nicki Minaj has indicated she is working with authorities on the matter and has already filed at least one police report. The investigation appears to be ongoing.