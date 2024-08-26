Nicki Minaj Vs. Barbz: Lawyer Says Superfan Will “Regret” $5M Lawsuit

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A Nicki Minaj fan sued her for slander. Her lawyer claims the plaintiff has been harassing the rapper for years.

Nicki Minaj’s lawyer responded to a slander lawsuit filed by a member of her fiercely loyal fan base. Attorney Judd Burstein accused superfan Tameer Peak of harassing Minaj and expressed confidence in winning the case.

“Mr. Peak has been harassing Nicki on social media for years on end to no avail,” Burstein told TMZ. “He has now graduated to seeking to shake her down financially with manifestly false allegations and legally frivolous claims. He will regret having gone down this disreputable road when he is forced to pay her legal fees as required by California law.”

Peak sought $5 million in damages for reputational harm, emotional distress and financial loss. He claimed Minaj publicly ridiculed him and labeled him a stalker. He said their one-sided relationship started deteriorating when he faced the wrath of the “Nicki hate train” in 2017.

Minaj, who often interacts with her devoted fans known as the Barbz, allegedly invited Peak to her hotel to embarrass him on Instagram Live. Peak also accused her husband Kenneth Petty of battering him at a Super Bowl weekend event in 2020.

Peak said he received messages about Minaj wanting him to “stop saying dumb s###” earlier this year. According to his lawsuit, she called him mentally unstable and told fans he was on welfare in Stationhead chats.