Nicki Minaj Talks Possible Taylor Swift Collaboration

Nicki Minaj would collaborate with Taylor Swift “in a heartbeat,” the Queens rapper revealed after topping Taylor on the charts!

Nicki Minaj would make music with Taylor Swift “in a heartbeat.” The “Pound the Alarm” hitmaker took to X, formerly known as Twitter to heap praise on the “Shake It Off” star after she ended Taylor’s dominance of the top five of Billboard’s Vinyl Albums chart.

“The SAG(ITTARIUS) QUEEN TAYLOR DESERVES!!!! PERIOD!!!!!” she wrote. “She takes months & years off then comes back with great music & fans who’ll never leave her!!!!”

A fan replied asking if she would ever collaborate with Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj replied, “In a heart beat.”

Last week, Taylor Swift became the first female artist in U.S. history to occupy the full top five on the Vinyl Albums chart in America. Nicki Minaj swiftly ended that feat when her album, Pink Friday 2, debuted at No. 2 this week.

The rest of the top five is still comprised of Taylor’s albums 1989 (Taylor’s Version), Midnights, Folklore, and Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

Reflecting on the achievement, Nicki Minaj wrote on X, “We broke the record in vinyl sales for any female rap album in history. That means that retailers had no way of knowing that the vinyls would be in such high demand. Either way, now they do! That’s a marvelous thing! Taylor & her fans have put in the work. Now it’s our turn.”

She added, “The point is that we have something to aspire to as we watch the SAG QUEEN Taylor & the swifties & Republic Records.” Many fans thought Taylor and Nicki, who are both Sagittariuses, had collaborated on a song for the 34-year-old’s 1989 re-release but that speculation turned out to be false.