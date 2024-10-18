Nicki Minaj’s Fan Army Comments Stir Controversy Among Lil Kim’s Beehive 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Kim fans are coming for Nicki Minaj, calling her out over remarks she made during her talk at Vogue’s Forces of Fashion event.

Nicki Minaj faced backlash from Lil Kim fans after making a bold claim about being rap’s originator of fan armies.

During her talk at Vogue’s Forces of Fashion event in New York City on Wednesday (October 16), Minaj touched on the topic of her ardent fanbase, known as the Barbz.

According to Nicki Minaj, no other rappers were naming their fan armies until she came on the scene, but now the phenomenon has spread worldwide.

“Before l had a record deal, my fans were making a moment for themselves on Twitter,” she began. “I had already given them a name. In fact, do you know that all these artists that give their fans names now, when I started calling my fans the Barbz, there were no rappers naming their fans.”

Minaj claimed that outside of rap music, artists like Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga had already coined names for their supporters, the Beliebers and Little Monsters.

“That was it,” she added. “Now every single human being that becomes an artist gives their fans a name. Even artists in other countries.”

Minaj continued, “I didn’t think it was something that would spread to the Hip-Hop community at all. But it doesn’t matter, because the Barbz are still superior.”

Nicki Minaj speaks about how the Barbz, Beliebers (Justin Bieber fans), and the Little Monsters (Lady Gaga fans) spearheaded stan culture on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/uppRMOGued — Stats of Minaj (@statsofminaj) October 16, 2024

Lim Kim Fans Dispute Nicki Minaj’s Claims

However, her comments caused a stir on X (Twitter), particularly among Lil Kim fans, with many referencing her La Bella Mafia album. Kim released the project in 2003, which included a track titled “Tha Beehive” featuring the lyric, “Rappers better run and hide ’cause here comes the Beehive.”

“Maturing is realizing Nicki Minaj’s number one goal is to take credit for EVERYTHING Lil’ Kim contributed to the game,” one user replied. “KIM WAS THE FIRST RAPPER to name their fan base (BEEHIVE) in early 2000s (That’s 20+ years ago!) sorry nicki the fan base names existed BEFORE the internet.”

Maturing is realizing Nicki Minaj’s number one goal is to take credit for EVERYTHING Lil’ Kim contributed to the game… KIM WAS THE FIRST RAPPER to name their fan base (BEEHIVE) in early 2000s (That’s 20+ years ago!) sorry nicki the fan base names existed BEFORE the internet 🐝 pic.twitter.com/R3KzPWwoWg — eskeleto 🇻🇦 (@skinny_dawg) October 17, 2024

“She’s so delusional,” added another. “Like Lil Kim aint been callin her Fans The Beehive since La Bella Mafia dropped in 2003.”

She's so delusional 🙄 –like Lil Kim aint been callin her Fans The Beehive since La Bella Mafia dropped in 2003. I seriously hope Kim drops 1 more album before it's all said & done cuz B###### really need that Reminder… https://t.co/Pav1KQfg2Y — KrisOnTheGramTV▪︎ (@KrisOnTheGramTV) October 17, 2024

It wasn’t just Lil Kim fans responding to Nicki Minaj’s claims. Another person claimed Foxy Brown had a name for her fans while the “Fallin 4 U hitmaker was still in high school.

“Foxy Brown calling her fanbase Na Na’s in 1996,” they wrote. “It’s really not that serious, Nicki was talking about the internet era.”

Foxy Brown calling her fanbase Na Na’s in 1996. It’s really not that serious, Nicki was talking about the internet era. 😭 https://t.co/ee1uRt1NHL pic.twitter.com/mhv7le9OOR — KITE (@nickiskite) October 17, 2024

Check out some other reactions below.

Nicki Minaj wasn’t the first female rapper to start naming her fanbase. Before social media and Stan culture were a thing, Lil’ Kim named her fans the Beehive. No disrespect to NM, but she didn’t start that. pic.twitter.com/ArbTEpnkkM — The Introverted Joy ♏️ (@joyalana_) October 17, 2024

The way this b#### wants credit for EVERYTHING Lil Kim did first is insane 😂 https://t.co/uOCAfFeZ58 pic.twitter.com/kYrCN1VQDw — Big Bag (@BigBlanco_1) October 17, 2024

now y’all mad because nicki told the truth and said that barbz were one of the first introductions to artist naming their fanbases online… pic.twitter.com/9m8u7KvBjb — i be like… DO IT 4 MY BABY! (@SUCKAW0RLD) October 17, 2024