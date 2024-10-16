Nicki Minaj’s Wild Reaction To Historic BET Hip-Hop Awards Win Following 2019 Controversy 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj has become the first solo female artist to win Album of the Year in BET Hip-Hop Awards history.

Nicki Minaj scored a historic win at the BET Hip-Hop Awards, taking home best album, but her reaction was anything but celebratory.

The awards show was recorded on October 8 but aired on Tuesday (October 15). Nicki Minaj scooped a major victory in the Album of the Year category for Pink Friday 2. The category was hotly contested, featuring the likes of 21 Savage, Megan Thee Savage, GloRilla, and Drake.

The win marked the first time a solo female artist has won Album of the Year in BET Hip-Hop Awards history.

However, Nicki Minaj was clearly unimpressed. She shared her reaction to the award on X (Twitter), posting one of her much-loved memes featuring Chucky from the solo Child’s Play franchise biting on a woman’s arm.

Nicki Minaj has a complicated history with the BET Awards. After going on an astonishing run and winning the BET Award for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist for seven consecutive years from 2010 through 2016, everything changed just a few years later.

Nicki Minaj Cancels BET Performance Over Cardi B Shade

In February 2019, Minaj abruptly canceled her performance at the BET Experience music festival. She announced neither she nor the rest of Young Money would perform in response to BET’s shady tweet celebrating rival Cardi B’s Grammys win.

“Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj is being dragged by her lacefront,” the tweet read. Although the network later deleted the post, the damage was done.

“Young Money will no longer be apart of the BET Experience or award show,” she tweeted. “Summer Tour dates dropping soon.”

Then, several months later, Nicki Minaj called out BET, reacting to a tweet claiming the 2019 BET Awards Show drew just 2 million viewers. She said the BET Awards would “rather be a messy reality show than a prestigious award show.” She also referenced the network’s since-deleted Cardi B tweet. “Ur still being dragged by that lace,” she added.