Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty On Home Arrest For “Making Threatening Remarks” To Offset 

A Los Angeles judge ordered Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, to serve 120 days on home detention for threatening Offset.

On Wednesday (September 20), court reporter Meghann Cuniff shared a legal filing signed earlier that day by Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald ordering Petty to serve “up to” 120 days on home detention for “making threatening remarks toward a specific individual while in the company of someone with a criminal record.”

As Cuniff explained, “The individual is Offset, Cardi B’s husband.”

Kenneth Petty Hunts Down Offset

In an Instagram post shared by one of his friends last Friday (September 15), Kenneth Petty taunted the Migos rapper while out in New York City.

“Offset, where you at?” Petty said in the clip. “That’s it … you know what’s up. We outside! Big Zoo outside!” He also said something about planning a funeral before adding, “Let’s play.”

However, a short while later, Offset was touching down in Boulder, Colorado, to meet up with Deion Sanders and laughed off the threats.

Back in July 2022, the same judge sentenced Petty to one year of home confinement and three years probation for failing to register as a sex offender.

Wednesday’s order continued, “This recent violation conduct raises concerns over Mr. Petty’s willingness to comply with the Court’s orders.”

Cuniff notes, “Petty didn’t even try to fight this.” She cited a line from the filing: “The supervisee and defense counsel consent to modification and waive a personal appearance before the Court.”

She also stated, “Probation officer and judge did not need an outside report/complaint to act on this.”

Petty’s probation officer believes home detention “will effectively allow for closer monitoring of Mr. Petty’s activities, limit his movements, provide a sanction for his non-compliance, and hopefully encourage him to reflect upon and reevaluate his current status in the community.”

The NYC icon is standing by her man. Earlier this week, after Kenneth Petty was dragged online following the Offset incident, Nicki Minaj shared some new family photos with her husband and little boy.