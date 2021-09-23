Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer “Nervous”; Trial Date Set

The man accused of gunning down legendary rapper Nipsey Hussle will face justice this January now that a trial date is finally been set!

Eric Holder, Jr. will face a jury in Los Angeles on January 5th, 2022.

He is accused of killing the rapper and wounding two others in a strip mall shoot-out in 2019.

“Eric is nervous, but he knows it’s time to get the case moving to trial,” Holder’s lawyer, Deputy Public Defender Aaron Jansen, told Rolling Stone.

Jansen also explained his client was experiencing “a substantial mental health issue” on the day of the shooting.

The murder trial has been repeatedly delayed by the COVID pandemic, among other things, including the retirement of a judge.

Nipsey Hussle, real name Ermias Joseph Asghedom, was shot and killed outside his Marathon clothing store in South Los Angeles on March 31, 2019.

Eric Holder was indicted on one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault with a firearm, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon by a grand jury in May, 2019.

If convicted as charged, he faces a possible life sentence.