Nipsey Hussle Honored With Posthumous Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Nipsey Hussle will be honored with the coveted star on what would have been his 37th birthday.

The legacy of Nipsey Hussle continues as the Crenshaw icon will be celebrated with posthumous tributes in his honor as his 37th birthday (Aug. 15) approaches.

The rapper’s good friend Karen Civil shared the news on Wednesday evening (Aug. 10), that the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce will celebrate Nipsey Hustle, honoring him with a coveted star on the Walk of Fame at the ceremony on August 15.

Nipsey Hussle will receive a Star on the Walk Of Fame on August 15TH (His 37th Birthday) @ 10am PST 💙 🏁 pic.twitter.com/UFMhboi6F3 — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) August 10, 2022

As reported by AllHipHop.Com, Nipsey Hussle joins 39 other celebrities receiving the honor this year. Carrie Fisher, DJ Khaled, Black Eyed Peas, Ashanti, Avril Lavigne, and Tracee Ellis Ross are also among the recipients.

LA Metro Station Named After Nipsey Hussle

Meanwhile, earlier on Tuesday, local dignitaries gathered in the center of what is now named Nipsey Hussle square to .

Los Angeles City Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson revealed Nipsey’s commitment to the station and his Neighborhood during a dedication ceremony. Check out the clip at the end of the page.

Nipsey Hustle opened The Marathon store, located a stone’s throw from the new station, several years before construction of the new rail line began. “He got very involved in making sure that this train worked on behalf of our people,” Harris Dawson explained. “As opposed to running through a neighborhood and transforming the neighborhood into something that was unrecognizable.”

The councilman also shared the significance of the historic communities surrounding the station.

“From Slauson and all the way to Vernon, you will see world-class pieces of art, celebrating the history and the legacy of African American people,” he said, as per LA Times. “Everybody who comes to L.A. and rides the train out of the airport is gonna see it. Is that all right?”

Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed outside his own store, the Marathon clothing store in March 2019. The 33-year-old was taken to hospital but tragically succumbed to his injuries. Last month, Eric Holder was convicted of his murder and is awaiting sentencing.