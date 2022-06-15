Nipsey Hussle Killing Premeditated, Says Prosecutor At Trial

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Eric Holder faces life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder. He allegedly shot and killed Nipsey Hussle in 2019.

The Nipsey Hussle murder trial began with a jury hearing opening statements about his alleged killer Eric Holder on Wednesday (June 15).

L.A. County Deputy District Attorney John McKinney said Nipsey Hussle’s 2019 murder was premeditated. McKinney alleged Holder plotted to kill the late rapper after being confronted about snitching allegations.

“He clearly thought about what he was going to do before he did it,” McKinney said of Holder, according to the Associated Press.

L.A. County Deputy Public Defender Aaron Jansen, who’s representing Holder, argued his client never planned to kill Nipsey Hussle. Jansen claimed Holder acted spontaneously in response to be accused of snitching.

“This is a case about the heat of passion,” Jansen said, ABC News reports. “The provocative act in this case was that Nipsey Hussle made an accusation against Mr. Holder that he was a snitch.”

Jansen contended Holder shouldn’t be facing a first-degree murder charge. Instead, he suggested voluntary manslaughter as a more appropriate charge.

Holder was charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. Nipsey Hussle’s alleged killer pleaded not guilty.

If convicted, Holder could be sentenced to life in prison.