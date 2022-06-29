Nipsey Hussle Murder Suspect Needed Head Stapled After Violent Jailhouse Assault

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Nipsey Hussle’s alleged killer Eric Holder Jr. was attacked by multiple individuals in a holding cell, causing a delay in his murder trial.

Nipsey Hussle’s alleged killer required three staples in the back of his head after getting assaulted on Tuesday (June 28).

According to multiple reports, more than one person attacked Eric Holder Jr. in a holding cell. His lawyer Aaron Jansen noted one of his client’s attackers used a razor.

“Mr. Holder, Jr. was assaulted by multiple individuals while he was in the holding cell at the jail while waiting to be brought to court yesterday morning,” Jansen said in a press statement. “The attack included a razor and the back of his head was cut.”

The attack occurred while Holder waited for transport to a Los Angeles courthouse. The Nipsey Hussle murder trial was scheduled to continue on Tuesday but had to be delayed due to the assault. Holder needed a trip to the hospital, where he received an MRI and staples.

Closing arguments in the murder trial are now scheduled for Thursday (June 30). Prosecutors accuse Holder of shooting and killing Nipsey Hussle in March 2019.

Holder faces one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. He pleaded not guilty to the charges. If convicted, he could be sentenced to life in prison.