Nipsey Hussle Murder Suspect Reportedly Assaulted While In Custody

Nipsey Hussle’s alleged killer Eric Holder was reportedly beaten up, which caused a delay in his murder trial.

The Nipsey Hussle murder trial was delayed after the late rapper’s alleged killer reportedly got beaten up while in custody.

According to Rolling Stone, Eric Holder was assaulted this week. The 32-year-old murder suspect required medical treatment that prevented him from attending his trial on Tuesday (June 28).

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge H. Clay Jacke excused jurors for the day but instructed them to report back on Wednesday (June 29) unless notified otherwise. The judge noted the delay might last more than one day.

It is unclear exactly when and where Holder was assaulted. The beating occurred sometime after he left a Los Angeles courtroom on Monday afternoon (June 27).

Other inmates aren’t supposed to be allowed near Nipsey Hussle’s alleged killer when he is transported to and from court. Rolling Stone’s source said Holder suffered more than a black eye.

Holder was indicted on one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. He pleaded not guilty to all of the charges. He faces life in prison if convicted.

Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed in March 2019. Prosecutors say Holder murdered the West Coast rapper after being confronted over snitching accusations.