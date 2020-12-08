Nipsey Hussle Was Worth A Fortune When He Was Killed

(AllHipHop News)
Rap star Nipsey Hussle managed to lift himself and his family out of poverty during his 33 years on earth.
The rapper, who released his first mixtape Slauson Boy Volume 1 in 2005, managed to amass a fortune worth over $4 million before he was killed in March of 2019.
According to legal documents obtained by TMZ valuing his estate, Nipsey was worth $4,169,088. The bulk of his wealth was derived from his record label, All Money In No Money Out Inc.
Nip held a 100% interest in the label he founded, which was worth north of $2 million. All Money In No Money Out Inc. released five of Nipsey’s official albums, including his breakthrough album The Marathon in 2010, as well as his final album Victory Lap in 2018.
The trademarks for his name, photograph, and voice clocked in at $913,000. His 25% share in The Marathon clothing was worth $271,000. Nipsey also held a 25% stake in his store The Marathon Clothing, which was worth $271,000,
Nipsey was tragically gunned down on March 31st, 2019.
The rapper was shot at least 10 times in front of The Marathon Clothing store after a dispute with a 29-year-old gang member named Eric Holder Jr.
Eric Holder is currently being held on one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder assault with a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a felon.
The entire city of Los Angeles shut down for Nipsey Hussle’s memorial service, which took place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on April 11th, 2019.
Even President Barack Obama acknowledged the rapper’s positive impact on the Los Angeles community, before his untimely death.