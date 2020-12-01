Nipsey Hussle’s Killer Appears In Court, Trial Date Delayed Due To Pandemic

(AllHipHop News)
Nipsey Hussle’s killer will eventually face justice for allegedly gunning down the rap star in a shocking murder and broad daylight in 2019.
The man accused of gunning down rap star Nipsey Hussle appeared in court earlier today (December 1st).
Eric Holder was charged with gunning down Nipsey in front of his Marathon Clothing store on March 31, 2019.
Video footage captured the moment Holder aka “S##### Cuz” got out of a car and walked up to Nipsey, born Ermias Asghedom.
The pair, who were members of the Rollin 60’s Crips, chatted briefly.
Witnesses say the rapper accused Holder of snitching. He left and returned firing with two different handguns, trading between his right and his left hand, and killed Nipsey, kicked him and fled.
Eric Holder stood before Judge Robert R. Perry, who refused to set a trial date, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Holder waived his constitutional right to a speedy trial,
Eric Holder’s next date is slated for January 21st, 2021.
According to Judge Perry, Eric Holder’s trial could take place within 30 days of the next hearing, but that scenario seemed to be very unlikely.