Nipsey Hussle’s Clothing Brand Announces “Marathon Burger” To Rick Ross’ Delight

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Tap in for a look at how The Marathon brand Nipsey Hussle created lives on strong via Marathon Burger.

The Marathon Clothing brand recently dropped a bombshell on Instagram after hinting at the grand opening of a burger joint poised to carry forward the indomitable legacy of late Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle.

In a pair of posts shared via the official Instagram account for the clothing brand, digital renderings of the purported storefront and branded packaging product designs teased the first location of Marathon Burger would be opening “soon.”

In an Instagram post AllHipHop shared covering the news of the grand opening, Maybach Music Group mogul and Nipsey’s frequent collaborator Rick Ross shared his excitement for the culinary center by adding a fire emoji in the comments section.

Though details remain scarce, speculation is rife about the exact location of this much-anticipated eatery. It’s worth noting, though, that there was a restaurant in Compton for decades called Marathon Burger, which was located at the 600 block of Compton Boulevard, that closed nearly two years ago without warning. Many believe Marathon Burger will find its home in the heart of South Central Los Angeles, possibly at the recently renovated “Nipsey Hussle Square” on Crenshaw Boulevard.

The plaza, now a significant landmark, was purchased by Nipsey Hussle’s family and has undergone extensive renovations to honor the late rapper. Fans can’t help but imagine Marathon Burger nestled in this historic spot, serving up delicious bites while paying tribute to Nipsey Hussle’s enduring influence on the community. This would be a fitting homage to Nipsey, who once said, “It’s about giving back to the people and the neighborhood that raised you.”

Since Nipsey Hussle’s tragic shooting death on March 31, 2019, the Marathon Clothing brand has soared to new heights, turning grief into growth. The brand’s landmark deal with Puma is a testament to Nipsey Hussle’s vision and entrepreneurial spirit, resulting in a line of apparel that reflects his unique style and ethos. This partnership has only expanded the brand’s reach and impact, ensuring Nipsey’s legacy continues to inspire.

Check out the renderings of the forthcoming burger spot above.