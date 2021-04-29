Nipsey Hussle’s Estate’s Beef With Crips Expected To Be Dismissed Monday

The legal war over the phrase “The Marathon Continues” is expected to be settled early next week – as long as both parties sign off.

Lawyers for the estate of late rapper Nipsey Hussle are in the process of finalizing A settlement and a legal battle with his gang, the Crips.

A legal dispute broke out between Nip’s brother Samiel Asghedom aka Blacc Sam and a company called Crips LLC over ownership claims to the trademarked slogan, “The Marathon Continues.”

The Crips tried to trademark the phrase shortly after the rap star’s murder In front of his Marathon Clothing Store in March of 2019.

The Crips were selling clothing and blazing with the slogan, so Blacc Sam filed the lawsuit against the corporation to assert ownership of the phrase.

In March of 2021, Blacc Sam and the Crips revealed they had settled.

According to the latest court documents, the settlement is expected to be finalized on Monday (May 3rd).

Nipsey’s estate lawyer James A Bryant said both parties are in the process of finalizing the terms of a long-form settlement agreement.

Once all of the parties have signed off, the lawsuit is expected to be dismissed with prejudice, meaning another claim cannot be filed by either party over the issue.

Although it’s not likely, if the long-form settlement falls through for some reason, the case could also be reopened on May 3rd.