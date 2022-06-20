Nipsey Hussle’s Family Launch The Marathon Collective Dispensary Amid The Late-Rapper’s Murder Trial 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Nipsey Hussle and his brother dreamed of opening a legitimate cannabis business before the rapper’s tragic death in 2019.

Nipsey Hussle’s legacy continues with the launch of The Marathon Collective, a licensed marijuana store in Los Angeles this weekend.

The flagship dispensary kicked off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the grand opening in Canoga Park. on Saturday (Jun. 18).

According to Nipsey Hussle’s brother, Samiel “Blacc Sam” Asghedom the rapper dreamed of opening a legal cannabis business. “Marijuana, a lot of times people were going to jail,” Blacc Sam told CBS News ahead of the opening. “Once it started legitimizing, it was a goal… We got to get into this legitimately.”

He also explained that he and Nipsey Hussle “looked at it like alcohol during Prohibition,” before adding, “This is something that Hussle wanted — that we wanted. I’m just happy to be able to open it up.”

Nipsey Hussle was gunned down in front of his clothing store at Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue in March 2019. His murder trial began earlier this month. His alleged killer Eric Holder faces life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder.

Blacc Sam explained that opening the store “was good for the whole family,” who are doing well despite the ongoing murder trial. However, they decided not to attend the trial.

“I will say that I got somebody there on our end,” Nipsey’s brother shared. “A lawyer just kind of sending me the feedback so I can stay on top of what’s happening day-to-day. My mother and grandmother will ask me questions so I’ll give them the feedback.” Check out the interview below.

Blacc Sam sits down with @CBSLA @Patharveynews continuing Nip’s dreams, future plans and reflects on Nip’s impact on the world. pic.twitter.com/dbETcQIaxH — Long Live Nip 🏁 (@HussleForever) June 18, 2022