Nipsey Hussle’s Killer Fails Miserably At Attempting To Have Charges Reduced

The man accused of killing Nipsey Hussle tried to get his 1st-degree murder charge reduced, but a judge was not having it. Read more!

A judge rejected a defense request to reduce the first-degree murder conviction of the man accused of gunning down rapper Nipsey Hussle earlier today (December 19th).

In July, Eric Holder Jr. was found guilty of the murder of rapper Nipsey Hussle.

On March 31st, 2019, Holder shot and killed Hussle, 33, in front of his Marathon clothing store. Both men were members of the Rollin 60s Crips gang, and Holder became enraged after Hussle accused him of being a “snitch.”

Holder returned to the store a few minutes later and shot Nipsey Hussle 11 times with two different guns, kicked him in the head, and fled in a vehicle driven by a woman with whom he was romantically involved. Two other men were also injured in the shooting, but they survived.

Today, Judge H. Clay Jacke of the Los Angeles Superior Court rejected a defense request to reduce the first-degree murder conviction of Holder to second-degree murder or voluntary manslaughter.

According to NBC News Los Angeles, Judge Jacke also denied a defense motion for a new trial.

Eric Holder Jr. is scheduled to be sentenced on February 22nd and could face a possible life prison term.

A memorial service for Nipsey Hussle was held on April 12th, 2019, at The Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The service featured performances by Stevie Wonder, Jhene Aiko, and Anthony Hamilton while moving tributes by guests such as Snoop Dogg, YG, Nipsey’s father, Dawit Asghedom, and his brother Blacc Sam were given.

Ex-President Barack Obama also paid his regards to Nipsey in a letter to the rapper’s family.

Following the memorial, a funeral caravan trekked 25 miles through South Los Angeles. Nipsey left behind two children, a daughter named Emani and a son named Kross, with actress Lauren London.

“Every time I would see Nip and Lauren, they reminded me of me and my wife. It was like black excellence. You love to see that. So, with that being said, Lauren, my wife, my family, my kids, we’re here for you, whatever you need. If you need a shoulder to cry on. If you need a hug, you just need to get away. We’re here for you. We love you baby girl, we always have we always will,” Snoop Dogg said.