NLE Choppa Breaks Silence Following “Coming Out” Backlash 

NLE Choppa is clearing the air after causing controversy with a “coming out” post to promote his latest single.

NLE Choppa faced hefty criticism last week after teasing his latest single with the announcement, “I’m coming out.”

Social media users accused him of baiting the LGBTQ community once he revealed the only thing coming out was his new song, “Or What,” released September 6.

NLE Choppa failed to address the backlash until Sunday (September 8). He responded to a tweet with a clip from A Madea Homecoming. The implication was that the rapper confirmed he is gay, but fans already knew.

https://x.com/Graciethebrand/status/1831975328379740594

“Never said I was gay,” he replied.

Nonetheless, his post did little to squash the criticism. “just let this whole queer baiting thing for clout go,” one person wrote. “You knew what your ass what doing when u put “Im coming out,” added another.

NLE Choppa addressed the speculation surrounding his sexuality and his support of the LGBTQ community during a recent PAPER Magazine interview.

“It’s a beautiful thing,” he explained. “Because the amount of people who had something to say is what fuels me to stay deeply rooted in my purpose. The beauty of it is that it gave me an opportunity to say, ‘Oh, y’all feel like I’m this way? Okay, let me give y’all some more reasons to feel that way, even though I know I’m not. Let me show more love to the people that y’all are saying I’m aligned with because we are all humans at the end of the day.’”

He continued, “Everyone is fighting for some type of acceptance, and I think the most important part is accepting yourself first.”

Meanwhile, over the weekend, NLE Choppa hit up New York Fashion Week in a series of bold looks. He also walked the runway for Off-White.