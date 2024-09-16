NLE Choppa Declares Himself “Michael Jackson Of Hip-Hop” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

NLE Choppa claimed he is the “greatest” artist of his generation and compared himself to the “King of Pop,” Michael Jackson.

NLE Choppa is making a bold claim about his place in this generation of artists, branding himself the Michael Jackson of his age.

The Memphis native performed to another packed crowd in Canada over the weekend on his world tour. He took to Instagram to flex his accomplishments alongside a clip from his performance. According to NLE Choppa, he is “the greatest” artist of his era.

“NEWFOUNDLAND CANADA SOLD OUT SOLO/DOLO!!!” NLE began his caption. “PUT SOME RESPECT ON MY NAME. I AM THE GREATEST OF MY GENERATION… [middle finger emoji] THAT IM THE GREATEST. YALL GOTTA CATCH UP IM AHEAD OF THE PACK IM ONLY 21 SELLING OUT ARENAS !! DONT PLAY WITH ME.”

He concluded with a comparison to Michael Jackson, adding, “I MIGHT AS WELL SAY HEEEHEEE ROUND HERE IM ON MY Y MJ !!!”

NLE Choppa doubled down on the Michael Jackson comparison in a follow-up post. He shared a video of an arena full of fans singing along to his hit song “S### Me Out 2.”

“Micheal Jackson Of Hip Hop. Point Blank Period,” he wrote.

The 21-year-old rapper’s “King of Pop” comparison might have been prompted by a recent list of the twenty top rappers in their 20s. NLE Choppa was furious that he wasn’t included on the list and responded with an angry rant.

“October, I’m gonna make y’all muthafuckas feel me,” he said in the video. “After September, I’m gonna get through this S### SZN s###, I’m gonna get this s### off my chest. And after that, I’m back on your muthafuckin’ ass. ‘Cause y’all got me f##### up, for real.”