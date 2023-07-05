NLE Choppa Defends Sexyy Red From Haters Following Online Attacks 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

NLE Choppa spoke up for Sexyy Red and urged fans to quit the hate, claiming there’s a place for her songs alongside more serious music.

While Sexyy Red has some hefty co-signs from her peers, including the likes of Nicki Minaj, who hopped on the remix to her breakthrough hit “Pound Town,” she’s on the receiving end of a lot of hate, and NLE Choppa is speaking out about it.

The St. Louis native has been making waves since the Tay-Keith-assisted smash hit “Pound Town” became a viral sensation on TikTok after its January release.

However, her recent appearance at the 2023 BET awards last month (June 25) made Sexyy Red the talk of the town after she and a heavily pregnant Chrisean Rock put on an impromptu performance of her raunchy hit song from the audience.

NLE Choppa caught wind of the negative comments and took to social media to defend his “S### me out” remix collaborator. He called out the haters, saying he loves the rapper’s energy and her music. NLE urged people to stop the online attacks and be more open-minded in their music tastes.

“Y’all need people like Sexyy Red to create a balance from serious music,” NLE Choppa explained in a video. “And s### that you can have fun to.”

He pointed out Sexyy Red has a child to support, and “she’s making money trying to make sure that her baby is straight.” NLE Choppa also said he was defending Sexyy Red because he hasn’t seen anybody else do it.

“Why our own community gotta tear down our own people?” he asked before questioning why fans don’t embrace her or try to understand her music.

“Y’all don’t know how comments can effect someone everyday life,” he captioned the video. “Keep being you @SexyyRed314_ don’t change for nobody but yourself! You know I’m supporting !