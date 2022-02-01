NLE Choppa Drops New Video “Stompin” & Fresh L.A. Leakers Freestyle

NLE Choppa released a new freestyle to answer critics who claim he’s mediocre, “Back And Better, What They Gone Say Now?”

NLE Choppa has responded to the criticism following his Funk Flex freestyle by getting busy! He dropped a video from his latest album and a fresh new freestyle on Thursday (Jan. 31).

The “Shotta Flow” hitmaker dropped a new video for “Stompin,” hot on the heels of the release of his sophomore album, “Me vs Me.” NLE Choppa plays a bevy of characters in the visuals, at one point flying through the air Superman-style while dressed as Batman. In another gorier scene, he plays a butcher tenderizing meat while splattering blood all over his white apron.

Watch NLE Choppa – “Stompin” Below

NLE Choppa also shared a new L.A. Leakers freestyle after stopping by Power 106. After receiving backlash for his Funk Flex bars this time, he spat a freestyle over Mike Jones’s 2004 hit “Still Tippin,’” featuring Paul Wall, and Slim Thug.

“Back And Better, What They Gone Say Now 🤔🔥?” he asked. “Shoutout To @Laleakers #MeVsMe OUT NOW LINK IN BIO 💜”

Back And Better, What They Gone Say Now 🤔🔥? Shoutout To @TheLALeakersOG#MeVsMe OUT NOW LINK IN BIO 💜 pic.twitter.com/TraLzFCnaf — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) January 31, 2022

Watch NLE Choppa On L.A. Leakers Below

Meanwhile, later on Thursday, 19-year-old, Memphis rapper took to Twitter to remind his critics of his solid body of work. He said he put out one of the best projects this month, and if people disagree, they’re hating.

“Hate On Me All Y’all Want, Yall Can’t Say My Mixtape Bad. I Worked My Ass Off On It… Humbly,” he said.

NLE Choppa continued, “Me and @1GunnaGunna had the hardest tapes of January if you disagree you simply haven’t took the time out to listen to minel #MeVsMe.”

Stream “Me vs Me” Below