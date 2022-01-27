NLE Choppa Responds To Critics Of His Funk Flex Freestyle

The ‘Me Vs. Me’ mixtape creator addresses the “hate, jokes, and criticisms.”

Earlier this week, NLE Choppa stopped by Funk Flex’s Hot 97 show to rap over The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Who Shot Ya?” beat. The freestyle was met with mixed reviews. Some social media users slammed the performance.

NLE Choppa clearly got wind of the negative responses to #Freestyle170. The Memphis native responded to the criticism on two different platforms.

“First time up there I had the jitters and butterflies in the stomach but being uncomfortable doing something only means it’s room for growth. Appreciate the opportunity Flex 💜,” wrote NLE Choppa in Hot 97’s YouTube comment section.

The 19-year-old Warner recording artist later tweeted, “Musically I Can’t Do Nun Right Huh? Keep The Hate, Jokes, & Criticism Coming, Ian Too Far From The Top. Tables Turn And When They Do Remember That I Told You So. WATCH THE YEAR I HAVE‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️”

Meanwhile, NLE Choppa is preparing to drop his new 13-track Me Vs. Me mixtape. The project will host “Shotta Flow 6,” “Jumpin” featuring Polo G, and “Too Hot” featuring Moneybagg Yo.

The “Jumpin” music video has collected more than 15 million YouTube views since its release in November. Additionally, the “Too Hot” visuals are currently trending at #30 in YouTube’s music section.

NLE Choppa’s discography also includes the 2020 studio LP Top Shotta. That album debuted in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart. Top Shotta is presently certified Gold. 2019’s Cottonwood EP also earned Gold status.