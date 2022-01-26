NLE Choppa Explains Why He Punched So-Called “NBA YoungBoy Fan”

NLE Choppa revealed the man involved in the altercation was not a fan of NBA YoungBoy but one of his own frustrated fans.

NLE Choppa got into an altercation at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport last week. He took to Twitter shortly after the incident, denying he had been knocked down by the assailant. Now, he has given further insight into what led to the scuffle.

The “Shotta Flow” hitmaker explained what happened to DJ Akademiks during an episode of the Off The Record podcast.

NLE Choppa began by saying he was confronted by the man while he was on his way out of the bathroom. The guy was agitated because he had been calling his name, though Choppa failed to hear him. He told Ak he was listening to music at the time.

NLE Choppa Explains Really What Went Down

“So he walk up,” NLE offered. “But by the time I look up to see him I guess he had already called my name a few times or something so…I didn’t hear s###,” the 19-year-old said.

He continued and claimed the man was not an NBA YoungBoy fan as speculation suggested. Rather, he was a disgruntled NLE Choppa fan who felt frustrated at being ignored.

“I could tell he was a fan though like I could really tell that’s why I was finna deescalate,” he said. “I was feeling like ‘my man I have my earphones in, I just can’t hear you bruh.’ It was just crazy and like, he jumped at me and I’m like, ‘What the f###?’ and I just look at him I’m like, in a split second of me thinking, I’m like, ‘Man, should I pop on this n#### man?’

However, NLE Choppa said, “And I just went ahead and fired on him, ’cause I just feel like If I would have turned my back and walked off, he woulda sucker-punched me, or did whatever bruh, like. So I just went ahead and popped it off.”

Watch The Clip Below

Meanwhile, NLE Choppa teased his Instagram followers with an appearance on Hot 97’s Funk Flex morning show. He posted a series of images from the radio station and looked set to drop some bars on the famous freestyle platform.

“Everybody Can’t Come Up Here, 10AM EST 😈😮‍💨🔥🔥”

Elsewhere, Funk Flex posted a clip of NLE spitting some fire on his Instagram Stories. Tune in to Funk Flex at 10 a.m. Eastern to hear the full verse.