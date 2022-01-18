NLE Choppa Reacts To Getting Into A Fight With NBA YoungBoy Fan

The ‘Top Shotta’ album creator claims he knotted up his adversary.

Footage of a fight between NLE Choppa and another man is circulating on the internet. While specific details about the altercation are not clear at the moment, social media users are very interested in the matter.

Celebrity blogger Akademiks posted a video of the physical encounter at an airport. Apparently, NLE Choppa’s foe is a diehard fan of YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s 4KT crew.

The unidentified man is seen throwing hands with the Memphis-bred rapper. NLE Choppa reacted on Twitter to all of the attention surrounding the clash.

“It’s a difference from getting hit and falling then fighting in flip flops and falling on [your] own,” tweeted the “Shotta Flow” rhymer.

NLE Choppa vs 4kt fan pic.twitter.com/x95Jz0SbcS — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) January 18, 2022

He continued, “I fell throwing a punch [I didn’t] get hit [until] I was [on the way] down 😂 and my backpack 20 pounds. [Buddy’s] lip [is] swole. everything I [threw] connected.”

NLE Choppa also claimed he rolled his ankle and had to put ice on the joint. The Top Shotta album creator added, “That first swing [is] what left him KNOTTED, damn that b#### was [deadly].”

Last year, NLE Choppa was also involved in what appeared to be a five-on-one brawl in Venice Beach, California. The recent airport fight comes on the heels of NLE Choppa releasing his “Too Hot” collaboration with Moneybagg Yo.