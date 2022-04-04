NLE Choppa Explains Why He’s The “Hottest Youngin” Since NBA YoungBoy

Memphis native NLE Choppa made a bold declaration in one of his recent songs. “Yak Flow” features the 19-year-old rapper claiming to be the successor to YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s success.

“The hottest youngin since YB, the hottest out my city,” raps NLE Choppa on “Yak Flow.” 22-year-old YoungBoy Never Broke Again also began his career in music as a teenager.

An official video for NLE Choppa’s “Yak Flow” arrived on April 1. The visuals began trending in YouTube’s music section and amassed close to 1 million views in its first three days on the platform.

Apparently, NLE Choppa received some online pushback for placing his name next to NBA YoungBoy. Choppa addressed the negative reactions on Twitter.

“I’m 19, I blew up at 16, Sitting On 15 Platinum & Gold Plaques, Over 5 Billion Streams WORLDWIDE, Got My Own Record Label With 3 FIRE Artists And Producer, Ran Up Over 10Ms, Own Masters. That’s What ‘Hottest Youngin Since YB’ Mean. Not A Shoutout, JUST FACTS. Name another 19 YR OLD,” tweeted NLE Choppa.

Over the last several years, YoungBoy Never Broke Again scored four #1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart and seventy-nine entries on the Hot 100 chart. The Atlantic recording artist also has multiple Platinum and Gold projects and songs.