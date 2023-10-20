NLE Choppa Reacts To Fans Saying He Fell Off

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Some old tweets have the 20-year-old rapper pushing back.

NLE Choppa released his second studio album, Cottonwood 2, in April 2023. The Warner Records-backed project hosted the successful singles “S### Me Out” and “Do It Again” featuring 2Rare.

Despite NLE Choppa scoring Top 40 hits and picking up Gold plaques, some X users believe the Memphis-bred rapper has fallen off. He responded to the online gripes in his own tweets.

“Folks pissing me off. What NLE y’all watching bug beg it up 😤,” posted Choppa in response to an “NLE fell off” tweet sent out on October 13, 2022. The 20-year-old also had more to say on the platform.

Another tweet from 2022 called for the “old” NLE to return. Choppa addressed that request this week. He fired back, “Y’all keep asking for old NLE like the music I ain’t been giving y’all recently ain’t getting plaques!”

“I’m tryna grow as [an] artist but y’all want me backtracking on BS. But bet that up. I’m on straight dirt y’all got me f##### up. One of the most streamed artists this year BUT BET,” he concluded.

In addition to earning Gold certification for “Do It Again” in May, NLE Choppa also received a 3x-Platinum Award in June for his contribution to 2020’s “Go Stupid” with Polo G, Stunna 4 Vegas and Mike WiLL Made-It

That same month, the RIAA certified Choppa’s 2020 debut album, Top Shotta, as Platinum. Back in August of this year, he declared, “I’M THE GREATEST. Y’ALL COUNTED ME OUT, NOW THEY LOST COUNT. I DO THIS TIME AND TIME AGAIN, HIT AFTER HIT, SONG AFTER SONG. DON’T PLAY WITH ME.”

Folks pissing me off. What NLE y’all watching bug beg it up 😤 https://t.co/cp8e6Dm1kW — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) October 19, 2023