NLE Choppa Declares Himself The Greatest: “Don’t Play With Me”

Bravado and pride are common traits of top-performing Hip Hop recording artists. NLE Choppa showed off his self-confidence on social media this week.
On August 14, NLE Choppa took to the X platform to big up himself. The Memphis native’s 2023 run includes achieving commercial success with songs such as “S### Me Out,” “Do It Again” with 2Rare, and “Angel, Pt. 1” with Kodak Black, Jimin, JVKE, and Muni Long.
“I’M THE GREATEST. Y’ALL COUNTED ME OUT, NOW THEY LOST COUNT. I DO THIS TIME AND TIME AGAIN, HIT AFTER HIT, SONG AFTER SONG. DON’T PLAY WITH ME. BET NOT EVER TRY AGAIN. SHOW EM MY STREAMS MAMAMMMMAAA #ItsGettingHot,” posted NLE Choppa.
The 20-year-old rapper recently dropped his “It’s Getting Hot” single. That record is a remake of Nelly’s Hot 100 chart-topping single “Hot in Herre.” NLE Choppa even borrowed Nelly’s band-aid gimmick for the “It’s Getting Hot” video.
While Choppa’s “It’s Getting Hot” has found moderate success on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart (No. 49), one member of The Joe Budden Podcast slammed the song. Lamar “Ice” Burney expressed hatred for the new rendition.
“I hate this,” declared Ice. I like NLE Choppa, I hate this is what I’m saying. I want everybody involved arrested. From top to bottom, everybody that was involved in this, I want y’all prosecuted… It didn’t do the classic justice.”
Earlier this year, NLE Choppa released his sophomore studio LP, Cottonwood 2. The album hosts “S### Me Out” and “Do It Again” as well as “Champions” and “Ain’t Gonna Answer” with Lil Wayne. Cottonwood 2 became Choppa’s third Top 10 entry on the Top Rap Albums chart.