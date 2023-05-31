NLE Choppa Releases “Champions” Video With Cameos By LeBron James, Floyd Mayweather & More

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Watch the new star-studded visuals from the self-described Top Shotta.

Back in 2019, NLE Choppa scored his first major hit with “Shotta Flow” off the Cottonwood EP. The Memphis-raised rapper let loose his Cottonwood 2 studio LP in April of this year.

Cottonwood 2 hosts the D.A. Got That Dope-produced “Champions” single. Today (March 31), NLE Choppa premiered the official “Champions” music video.

The visual features cameos from sports figures such as LeBron James, Floyd Mayweather, Mike Tyson, Odell Beckham Jr., Angel Reese, Jewell Loyd, and Michael Andrew.

NLE Choppa released “Champions” in February via NLE Entertainment/Warner Records. ESPN included the song in the sports network’s promotional content and programming.

“This is one of my favorite songs that I’ve recorded,” said NLE Choppa about his “Champions” track. “I just feel like it just shows empowerment, determination, and motivation.”

The 20-year-old recording artist continued, “I feel like this song can speak volumes to us [with motivation], but really resonate with those who don’t know what life has for them.”

In addition to “Champions,” Cottonwood 2 contains the controversial “S### Me Out” single. “S### Me Out” earned NLE Choppa his highest-ranking entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart by peaking at No. 28.

Fans of the entertainer born Bryson Lashun Potts will have the opportunity to see him on select dates of Lil Durk’s “Sorry For The Drought Tour.” Durk recruited Choppa, as well as Kodak Black and DD Osama, to serve as special guest performers.