Lil Durk Announces “Sorry For The Drought Tour” With Kodak Black & NLE Choppa

A new project from the Chicago native is on the way.

Almost Healed album creator Lil Durk will hit the road this summer for the “Sorry For The Drought Tour.”

Lil Durk recruited fellow rappers Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, and DD Osama as special guest performers in select cities. The Live Nation-produced “Sorry For The Drought Tour” kicks off in Tampa, Florida on July 28.

Over the course of three months, Lil Durk will travel to other locales such as Atlanta, Brooklyn, Detroit, Houston, and Los Angeles. The OTF collective leader heads to his hometown of Chicago in August.

“Been gone too long, but I ain’t leaving no more. Sorry For The Drought @kodakblack @nlechoppamusic @ddosama let’s give the world something to look forward to,” posted Durk on Instagram.

Durk’s “Sorry For The Drought Tour” supports the Alamo Records-backed rhymer’s forthcoming eighth studio LP, Almost Healed. That project arrives on DSPs on May 26.

“All My Life” featuring Dreamville Records founder J. Cole serves as Almost Healed‘s lead single. The collaboration’s music video has already amassed over 10 million views on YouTube.

Previously, Lil Durk scored two No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart. The Voice of the Heroes joint effort with Lil Baby debuted in the top spot in 2021. Durk’s 7220 led the Billboard 200 a year later.

Tickets for the “Sorry For The Drought Tour” will be available starting with a Live Nation presale on May 17. General tickets go on sale beginning Thursday, May 18 at 10 am local time at ticketmaster.com and almost-healed.com.