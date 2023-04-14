NLE Choppa Drops ‘Cottonwood 2’ Featuring Lil Wayne, Rick Ross & More

NLE Choppa let loose his sophomore studio LP, Cottonwood 2, today (April 14) via NLE Entertainment/Warner Records. The 22-track effort hosts several high-profile guest features.
For his latest body of work, NLE Choppa recruited 2Rare, Lil Wayne, Lola Brooke, Modesty, Fivio Foreign, Kevin Gates, Duke Deuce, Polo G, G Herbo, Queen Naija, and Rick Ross.
A music video for “Ain’t Gonna Answer” with Lil Wayne arrived on March 23. The Zaeim-directed visuals have amassed more than 2.3 million views on YouTube since its premiere last month.
The Cottonwood 2 album also hosts NLE Choppa’s viral hit “S### Me Out.” The sexually explicit single currently sits at No. 7 on the Spotify Weekly Top Songs USA chart and No. 43 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
“S### Me Out” got a streaming boost after a remix version of the song featuring Sexyy Redd landed on DSPs last week. The NSFW music video co-starring Sexyy Redd already totaled 1.5 million views in seven days.
NLE Choppa’s Cottonwood 2 is the sequel to the Cottonwood EP from 2019. The 20-year-old Memphis native’s discography also contains the Top Shotta studio LP as well as the From Dark to Light and Me vs. Me mixtapes.