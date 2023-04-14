NLE Choppa Drops ‘Cottonwood 2’ Featuring Lil Wayne, Rick Ross & More

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Watch the “Ain’t Gonna Answer” video with Weezy.

NLE Choppa let loose his sophomore studio LP, Cottonwood 2, today (April 14) via NLE Entertainment/Warner Records. The 22-track effort hosts several high-profile guest features.

For his latest body of work, NLE Choppa recruited 2Rare, Lil Wayne, Lola Brooke, Modesty, Fivio Foreign, Kevin Gates, Duke Deuce, Polo G, G Herbo, Queen Naija, and Rick Ross.

A music video for “Ain’t Gonna Answer” with Lil Wayne arrived on March 23. The Zaeim-directed visuals have amassed more than 2.3 million views on YouTube since its premiere last month.

The Cottonwood 2 album also hosts NLE Choppa’s viral hit “S### Me Out.” The sexually explicit single currently sits at No. 7 on the Spotify Weekly Top Songs USA chart and No. 43 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“S### Me Out” got a streaming boost after a remix version of the song featuring Sexyy Redd landed on DSPs last week. The NSFW music video co-starring Sexyy Redd already totaled 1.5 million views in seven days.

NLE Choppa’s Cottonwood 2 is the sequel to the Cottonwood EP from 2019. The 20-year-old Memphis native’s discography also contains the Top Shotta studio LP as well as the From Dark to Light and Me vs. Me mixtapes.