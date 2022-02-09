NLE Choppa, G Herbo, YK Osiris & More To Compete In ‘The Crew League’ Season 3

One squad will walk away with bragging rights and $200K.

The Crew League is officially coming back for a third season. Revolt’s basketball competition series once again tapped some of the hottest stars in Hip Hop to go head-to-head on the court.

Adin Ross, NEMS, NLE Choppa, G Herbo, YK Osiris, DJ Scheme, 24kGoldn, Toosii, and Anuel will lead their respective teams in the single-elimination tournament. Viewers can expect special guest appearances too.

The Crew League season 3 winner will secure bragging rights for his squad as well as a $200,000 grand prize. Half of the proceeds are going to charity.

24kGoldn + NLE Choppa + DJ Scheme

Swae Lee’s Team Firefighters outplayed Russ’s Team Diemon in the TCL season 1 final game. Chris Brown’s Team OHB defeated Pardison Fontaine’s Section 8 in the season 2’s championship match.

“This show was created to showcase not only the celebrity talent involved but also the ‘crews’ around them. The celebrities’ entourages are integral to the success of the entire group,” said Elie Maroun, co-founder/commissioner of The Crew League in 2021.

Revolt founder, Sean “Diddy” Combs, said at the time, “The Crew League delivers Revolt’s mission of creating meaningful content that shifts cultural norms and offers a fresh perspective – The Crew League is a dope way for artists to do something they love, while still giving back to causes that are important to them.”

Season 3 of The Crew League premieres on Friday, February 11 on Revolt’s YouTube channel.