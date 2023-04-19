NLE Choppa On-Off GF Claims She’s Pregnant With Baby Rapper Paid For After He Shoots His Shot At Meagan Good – Again 

Marissa DaNae blasted NLE Choppa for chasing Meagan Good, claiming she’s pregnant with a baby he paid for, seemingly via IVF treatment.

Despite Meagan Good politely rejecting his affections the first time, NLE Choppa tried to shoot at the actress once again, much to the rage of his on-off girlfriend, who claims she’s pregnant with a baby the Memphis rapper paid for.

On Tuesday, NLE Choppa took to social media to say, “Hey Ms. Good,” after asking her for a date last month during his appearance on The Jason Lee Show. He also followed up via his Instagram Story, saying Meagan is “tripping” for passing up on “this young season grilled vegan chicken.”

However, despite their public break-up last year, Marissa DaNae took to Instagram to blast NLE Choppa for “constantly trying to holla at folks,” instead of supporting her through a pregnancy he wanted and “paid for.” Her posts imply she underwent IVF treatment to become pregnant.

Marissa DaNae Slams NLE Choppa For Chasing Meagan Good

She shared NLE’s tweet to Meagan Good on her Instagram story. “I really wish you was this active and supportive,” she began before following up with a lengthy post.

“I Really been trying to hold it down and keep it together. But I’m honestly just fed tf up. You constantly trying to holla at folks, take folks on dates and etc but you have failed to show up for your child! That YOU PAID FOR ME TO HAVE!” She claimed. “You think because you may pay a doctor bill or send a few dollars for certain sh*t that changes the fact that you’re absent as f###.”

She also claimed she’s only seen him twice during her pregnancy and blasted NLE Choppa for not doing his part. In a series of posts Marissa shared ultrasound images and a video of NLE Choppa injecting her in her stomach. In addition, she said they faked a public split to keep their relationship under wraps.

“We never broke up,’ she penned. “Only said that to the public so y’all would stop sending s### to me and nobody would be in his business anymore. It’s more to the story but I let him paint his picture.”